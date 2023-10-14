Thank You For Coming showed a bit of growth on Friday, with 60 lakh coming in. On Thursday, the film had brought in 50 lakh, and due to National Cinema Day on Friday, there was 20% growth evidenced. While in terms of percentage growth, this is fine, in absolute terms, there are footfalls worth 10 lakh that have been added.

There are quite a few other films that were running in parallel, and they all benefitted immensely from National Cinema Day, be it Mission Raniganj, Jawan, or Fukrey 3. All of these films earned in crores, and in fact, Mission Raniganj pretty much came close to even its Sunday score.

Hence, it was expected that Thank You For Coming will also gain immensely and touch at least the 1 crore mark. However, the A certificate of the s*x comedy produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor restricted the target audience base for the film, which meant that the footfalls were limited.

Currently, the film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shenaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and others stands at 7.66 crores and this Friday push means it can aim for that lifetime total of 10 crores. That’s the least that the Bhumi Pednekar film would be aiming to get before it gets set for its OTT arrival.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

