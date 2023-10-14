Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan fired on all cylinders on the occasion of National Cinema Day. Just like last year, this year too has witnessed massive footfalls at the Indian box office. During this week, the film went below the 1 crore mark, but all thanks to discounted rates across the nation, some crazy numbers are flowing in. Here’s how it fared on day 37!

For those who don’t know about National Cinema Day, ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country were capped at just 99 rupees. There were exceptions, as not all theatres participated in celebrating this occasion. Also, it is to be noted that this rate was just for 2D. 3D, IMAX, and 4DX were also available at low rates but not 99 rupees.

As per early trends flowing in, Jawan went full throttle on National Cinema Day, i.e., its 6th Friday (day 37), as its collection is heading in the range of 4.90-5.10 crores at the Indian box office. With this, the total collection stands at 634.53-634.73 crores (all languages). This is a humongous growth when compared to Thursday’s 0.77 crore.

On day 36, Jawan had earned 0.77 crore and if we compare it with National Cinema Day’s 4.90-5.10 crores, the Atlee directorial has shown a massive jump of 536.63–562.33%, and that’s simply unprecedented!

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is churning out impressive numbers at the worldwide box office, and after the end of 36 days, it stands at a whopping 1125.20 crores gross. Out of this colossal total, India has contributed 744.85 crores gross (629.63 crores net), and the overseas market has contributed 380.34 crores gross.

Released on 7th September, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and others in key roles.

