Thalapathy Vijay recently created history with his upcoming film Leo, which is all set for the highest opening for an Indian film ever in the UK, only from the pre-sales. However, while the film gears up for a release in 4 days, it has suffered a huge blow at the US box office.

The USA box office advance booking was heading at a fast pace, but it had a huge blow with the IMAX shows getting canceled. The premiere day numbers have been badly affected by this as Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team aim for global dominance.

According to reports, the IMAX copies of Leo are not ready yet, and with very few days remaining for the release, it is an impossible task to deliver those copies on the premiere day. The already booked tickets are being refunded and this change in the pre-sale number is huge.

Earlier, it was reported that the advance booking for Leo’s premiere day reached $910K in the US against around 40 thousand shows. With the IMAX shows getting canceled, the current number for pre-sales stands at $768K with 35K tickets.

Around 5,000 shows have been dropped for the premiere. However, this major change is only for the premiere day, and it is still to be seen if the IMAX version is available from day 2 or over the weekend, compensating for the losses made for the opening day collection.

For the unversed, Leo stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The film was rumored to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram. But Lokesh Kanagaraj specifically denied the rumors, calling it an independent film.

Leo releases on October 19, and Vijay is ready to nail some fresh records at the Box Office. The film marks Sanjay Dutt‘s debut in the Tamil film industry, which gives it an edge to attract eyeballs in the Hindi belt. Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha have reunited after 14 years, which is another attraction for the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned into a brand after the blockbuster success of Vikram.

