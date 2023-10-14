The most anticipated showdown between two of cricket’s fiercest historical rivals is upon us. Today, India and Pakistan are set to clash in the world’s largest cricket stadium, and excitement among fans is skyrocketing. Many netizens shared their excitement on social media through memes.

The India vs Pakistan match marks their third meeting in 2023, following the Asia Cup. Remarkably, both teams have kicked off their World Cup campaigns with consecutive victories and are undoubtedly eager to maintain their winning streak as they face off in Ahmedabad.

As fans were excited for much awaited clash, many took to social media and shared memes giving references from Bollywood films, Salman Khan, The Family Man, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and many more. It seems like the fans have done it all.

Here, have a look for yourself:

IND Vs Pak match day pic.twitter.com/2mrk6PzguD — harsh (@boygotsleep) October 14, 2023

Tomorrow Match Scenario 😂😂😂 IND VS PAKpic.twitter.com/cpBQhEtXsj — Sanjeev (@sanjeevarunb) October 13, 2023

When the match is against Pakistan and that too in Ahmedabad Shubman Gill's platelets: pic.twitter.com/Hfj6V8CBCU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FarZi Engineer (@farzi_engineer_8)

Meanwhile, the teams competed in their latest match at Manchester during the 2019 World Cup in England. Currently, the Men in Blue maintain a perfect record, having won all their World Cup encounters against their arch-rivals. India VS Pakistan, however, always raises the excitement and the pressure.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in ODI World Cup matches, with Pakistan experiencing defeat in all seven encounters. Nevertheless, when considering their overall ODI record against India, the Babar Azam-led side holds the advantage.

In a total of 132 India VS Pakistan ODI meetings, Pakistan boasts 73 victories, while the Men in Blue have clinched 56 wins. Additionally, five matches ended without a result.

Both teams have commenced their current World Cup campaign impressively, securing victories in their initial two matches. Fans are brimming with excitement for their upcoming clash at the world’s most prominent cricketing venue, set for Saturday. They’ve channeled their enthusiasm uniquely by sharing entertaining memes across social media platforms.

