Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most real couples the industry has seen. They have been vocal about their journeys as co-stars falling for each other. In fact, the Piku actress has made sure to acknowledge Ranveer’s presence in her life when she was struggling with depression. Their cute banter and even cuter admissions for each other have always made their way to the internet.

However, despite moving on with their lives, while DP is still connected to Ranbir Kapoor in some or the other discussion, unfortunately, Ranveer also has to take a constant comparison with the Animal actor. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose, and all the verdicts are purely based on netizens’ judgment, who at times are overwhelmed and at times read too much between the lines.

This reading, too much between the lines, happened to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry when the two actors were promoting their film Bajirao Mastani together. The couple was dating then and not married at the time. An old clip from an event made its way to the internet, where Ranveer’s general over-excited self was at its full display.

While the Padmaavat actress was talking about the film, her Khilji kept interrupting and heckling her. While he thought it a cute antic, Deepika was not in the mood to tolerate any such chill behavior, it seems. After ignoring her future husband twice, she gave him a deadly stare.

The stare was enough of a hint for Ranveer Singh, who immediately shut up and let her speak. While the clip resurfaced and was shared by an Instagram handle, hey.dearcrush got mixed reactions from the netizens.

A netizen wrote, “It’s cute until you reverse the roles.” Another comment read, “She actually wouldn’t ve done the same with Ranbir I bet…she ll laugh it off …!!!” A third comment read, “Deepika has successfully become the living red flag.” One more user took a brutal dig at the Ram-Leela actress and said, “We all know Ranveer is a green flag, but Deepika is a red flag. She isn’t a woman written by a man!”

However, there were many who found the clip cute and reacted the same way. A user wrote, “She be like: Do you want to die tonight?” Another comment read, “Hamare Liye Deepika Hai, Lekin Hai to Wifeee.” A third one wrote, “Hahaha if you aren’t borderline scared of your girl , you don’t love her.” One user pointed out, “Biwi ka darr babu bhaiya biwi ka darr,” while another wrote, “Kya matlab role reverse karo to divorce ho jayega!”

And, of course, there were comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor. A comment read, “Ranbir wants to shut Alia up in a situation like this, but Ranveer shut himself up.”

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dear Crush (@hey.dearcrush)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Manisha Koirala Was Accused Of Giving ‘Supari’ & Getting A Film Producer Murdered By Chhota Rajan, Gangster Abu Salem’s Claims Were Then Addressed By The Police

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News