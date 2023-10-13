We have often see Bollywood stars landing in controversies for different reasons. Right from some of them being involved with underworld to some of them maintaining safe distance, time and again we have come across stories of celebs being linked to the criminal world . Today’s throwback story will tell you about the time when actress Manisha Koirala got mired in controversy owing to gangster Abu Salem’s shocking statement.

After carving her niche in Bollywood with films like Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Dil Se…, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Hogaya, Company, Bhoot Returns, she was seen in films like Sanju, Shehzada, Lust Stories and Prassthanam among many others.

Coming back, in 2012 Manisha Koirala found herself mired in trouble when gangster Abu Salem named her in producer Mukesh Duggal and her secretary Ajit Deewani’s murders. The filmmaker is well known for backing films like Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Khilona, Saathi and Fateh. For the unversed, the producer was killed at Seven Bungalows, Andheri for his connection with Monica Bedi in 1997.

However later, in an interview gangster Salem had claimed that Koirala had given Duggal’s supari and got him killed by Chhota Rajan. According to a report in India Today, during a narco-analysis test, Abu Salem had said, “Manisha Koirala gave a supari and had film producer Mukesh Duggal killed by Chhota Rajan. She also got her former secretary Ajit Deewani murdered through Anees Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim,” Further adding, “Deewani was murdered by Anees as suggested by Manisha Koirala. The reason for his elimination was a money transaction.”

However later, Police addressed all these claims by Abu Salem and had rubbished them saying all of that were untrue. For more such interesting Bollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Says “We Have The Strength…” Reacting To Animal VS Sam Bahadur Box Office Clash Adding This About Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News