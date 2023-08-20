Superstar Aamir Khan has earned a reputation for his versatility and dedication to his craft. Often called Mr Perfectionist, he is known for his ability to immerse himself fully into his roles, often undergoing physical transformations and extensive research to bring authenticity to his characters.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan reveals the superstar’s dedication to making every aspect of his films better, even scenes that weren’t centred around his character. He also recalled an incident when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor came knocking at his door middle of the night. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, the veteran actor revealed how Aamir Khan wasn’t pleased with how a scene was shaping up in the film Akele Hum Akele Tum, he showed up at his house at midnight to discuss it. For the unversed, Mushtaq played the role of the lawyer of Aamir’s character in the scene.

Mushtaq Khan said, “I did a film with him titled Akele Hum Akele Tum. In a particular scene, Aamir did not like a point that I said to the judge. He told director Mansoor Khan that ‘this point is not correct, this will weaken my case, let’s change the scene.’”

The director said, “‘Aamir, there is no time, and the writer is not here. Let’s do the scene.’ Aamir replied, ‘I am not satisfied with the scene, but ok lets do’.” Mushtaq continued, “But he was not satisfied. At 6 pm there was pack up and when I reached home, I got a call from Aamir Khan.”

Mushtaq Khan then recounted how Aamir Khan requested him to review the improvised lines. However, Mushtaq had a unique suggestion: he proposed sending the script to his house via courier. That night, Mushtaq anticipated a delay in shooting the scene due to the undelivered script, but to his surprise, the doorbell rang just 10 minutes later. A messenger informed him that Aamir and the film’s writer were waiting downstairs in a car.

Living in a modest one-room-kitchen space at the time, Mushtaq welcomed Aamir inside, mindful of his sleeping children. Demonstrating consideration, Aamir chose not to disturb them, opting to read the revised script with Mushtaq beneath a street lamp. This incident showcased their collaborative spirit. Beyond this instance, Mushtaq and Aamir’s collaboration extended to other films like “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke” and “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.”

Must Read: Border 2 With Sunny Deol Is Not Happening! Director JP Dutta Shuts Down Rumours & A Source Close To Him Says “How & Where Does This Come From?” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News