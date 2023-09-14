Nana Patekar, who is busy promoting Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’ revealed that he was not happy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie song ‘Malhari’ and he just picked up the phone and told him that.

Nana Patekar is coming back to films after a gap of almost 4-5 years with the film ‘The Vaccine War’ and will be seen playing the role of Doctor Bhargava, the creator of the COVID-19 vaccine, in the film. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday, and undoubtedly, Nana stole the show in it. Everyone is talking about his comeback.

In an exclusive chat, Nana Patekar spoke about how if a film is based on a true story, there should be no discrepancy between the facts and figures. He said: “When you say it is a true story, it is based on real incidents, then we can ask certain questions from the creators because they can not take liberty with the facts. If it is a true story, everything about it should be true.

You can see it in Bhansali‘s films. I was unhappy with the song ‘Malhari’. I directly called him up and said what is this ‘wat laavli’ . I did not like it so I said it to him. I am not bothered what the people will like or not. If I did not like it, I told him.”

The Vaccine War is a medical thriller film directed by Vivek and produced by Pallavi Joshi. It is based on the true story of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 28, 2023.

