Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files never misses a chance to grab headlines. The film’s been the talking point ever since it hit the big screens last year in March. As he gears up for his next film ‘The Vaccine War’, Vivek recently slammed Naseeruddin Shah, who took a jibe at his film and called it disturbing. However, he has now reacted to the same.

For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah told a news portal, “In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories.”

Soon after his statement went viral Vivek Agnihotri was quick to react to the same. He slammed Naseeruddin Shah and said he has grown old and he needs help. In a recent interview, The Kashmir Files director even accused him of supporting terrorists while pointing towards his religion he belongs from.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Vivek Agnihotri said, “I am a great admirer of Naseer sahab that’s why I had cast him in The Tashkent Files. But I don’t know of late why he has grown old and if that’s the case then I should not say anything. Sometimes, people are frustrated with a lot of things, or maybe he feels he is getting exposed with the truth of The Kashmir Files something about him is getting exposed. People generally don’t like being naked in front of people through somebody else’s art. There is something wrong, there is something not right with what Naseer keeps saying.”

“I mean he is happy doing films that support genocide, he has acted in movies that supports genocide, perhaps he has because of his religion or because of his frustration. For whatever reasons, perhaps he likes to support terrorists, I don’t. I don’t even care what Naseer says because I have zero tolerance for terrorism, maybe he loves them, and I don’t care.”

