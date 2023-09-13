Actor Anupam Kher, who is now gearing up for Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’, went to Punjab and met the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border, and saluted them during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor was seen addressing the audience at the massive event, where he said: “My dear Indians! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram!”

While speaking to the audience, everybody chanted along with him the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Anupam Kher then said: “What can be an opportunity of greater pride for us, than to be at the very start of India’s crossing? This is a place where a person automatically is mesmerised, and our heads are held down in reverence, and our chest puffs with pride, as we see our soldiers guarding our borders, keeping us safe!”

Sharing several pictures of himself standing alongside BSF soldiers, including a regiment of the President’s Guard donning all traditional gear, he wrote on Instagram: “My dear Indians! By God’s grace I have had many opportunities in my life which have made me proud. Sometimes on my achievements and sometimes for my country.”

He continued: “But standing at the Attari-Wagah border and witnessing the #BeatingThe Retreat ceremony, it is very difficult to describe in words the feelings that I am feeling, all the while when thousands of my fellow countrymen are shouting out our slogans with pride and waving our tricolor.”

“Listening to this roaring cry, there is a rush of massive patriotism that courses through my body and tingles within its every fibre. Thank you DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire team of #bsfpanjab for the love and warmth. It was an honour and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Jai Hind! #Goosebumps,” he added.

After that, the actor walked among waving at the crowd while being surrounded by BSF soldiers, who were themselves smiling and shouted back ‘Jai Hind’ to all the other onlookers, in this massive ceremony.

