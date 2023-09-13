Last Thursday, September 7, Atlee’s action-packed drama Jawan – starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, hit the screens and has been making records ever since. While the actioner – also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, has already collected 600 crores at the worldwide box office, it has now received praise and thanks from the BJP government.

A while ago, a BJP spokesperson took to social media and shared a post praising the SRK-led film for exposing the decade-long corrupt Congress rule in India. Read on to know what he had to say.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) a couple of hours ago, Gaurav Bhatia (BJP’s National Spokesperson) praised Jawan for exposing the Congress government’s corruption from 2004 to 2014. He wrote, “We must thank @iamsrk for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through “🎬 #JawaanMovie, reminds all viewers of the tragic political past during the UPA government.” He further added, “As he puts it, “Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye 🇮🇳; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi.” It’s so apt for the Gandhi Parivar.”

In the same post, Gaurav Bhatia provided data on the different issues and corruption levels shown in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. He posted, “Here’s my analysis: 🌾 Farmers’ Suicides: Congress era – Sadly, over 1.6 lakh farmer committed suicides. BJP era – Implemented MSP, credited 2.55 lakh crores directly to 11 crore farmers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi DBT”

The next pointer of his post read, “Loan Waivers: Congress Rule – Extended loans to defaulting friends. Fugitive Vijay Mallya thanked the then PM Manmohan Singh ji for extending further loan, without even repayment of the earlier loans. BJP Rule – Recovered 6.5 lakh crores from defaulting companies who were extended loans during the Congress era and introduced the Insolvency Code.”

He then mentioned the Indian Nation Army and National Security, writing, “Army: Congress – Gandhi Parivar prioritised VVIP choppers over bulletproof jackets for our soldiers. BJP – Provided 2.3 lakh bulletproof jackets, disbursed 1.2 lakh crores through OROP, and upgraded the armed forces with Rafale, Apache, and Chinook. National Security:Congress – Rejected former Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major’s request for surgical strikes after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. BJP – Responded decisively and swiftly to the Pulwama attack, conducting Balakot air strikes.”

Tackling the issue of corruption – the primary angle Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan tackles, he stated, “Corruption: Congress – CWG Scam (70,000 Cr), 2G Scam (1.76 Lakh Cr), Coalgate Scam (1.86 Lakh Cr). BJP – Maintained a clean record with no scams in the past 9 ½ years, upholding transparency and integrity.” He concluded the lengthy post, adding, “Thank you, @iamsrk. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, these issues are now a thing of the past.” Check out his post here:

We must thank @iamsrk for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through “🎬 #JawaanMovie, reminds all viewers of the tragic political past during the UPA government. As he puts it, “Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga… pic.twitter.com/9TNH6sE2RJ — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbhatiabjp) September 13, 2023

What do you think of this post made by the BJP spokesperson praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for calling out Congress’ corruption? Let us know in the comments.

