Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan fever has been rising high and how! The film has been in the news ever since it was released on September 7. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance, it is helmed by Atlee. Amid all the love and appreciation pouring in for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged Modi Sarkar if they will screen the film in the new parliament.

Reportedly, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was screened in the new parliament recently. Now taking to social media, the Congress leader Tweeted and dared the ruling government to screen SRK starrer which hasn’t gone down well with Twitteratis. Scroll down below.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Tweeted, “Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?” Soon after his Tweet surfaced, netizens agreed their disappointment and asked why are they not screening The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Maybe it’s time for special screenings of “The Kashmir Files,” “The Kerala Story,” and “The Delhi Files” as well. Transparency matters.”

While another said, “Well, The Kashmir story is planned.. go and ask for the free passes!!” A third netizen commented, “Why not Tiger Zinda hai…??? Matlab kuch bhi… Gadar -2 has a historical significance. I million Bharatiya lives were lost and crores were displaced.”

A fourth one wrote, “Why Jawan? Why not Kashmir Files?” Check it out below:

Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well? नए संसद भवन में कुछ दिन पहले गदर-2 दिखाया गया था। क्या मोदी सरकार में जवान की भी स्क्रीनिंग कराने की हिम्मत है? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 9, 2023

While we are not sure if Modi sarkar will screen Jawan or not but Shah Rukh Khan surely shares a warm relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A while back, SRK congratulated PM Modi on the conclusion of G-20 summit on Twitter.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

