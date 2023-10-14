Who can forget that epic moment when the legendary cricketer and former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly stripped off his jersey and waved it above his head to celebrate India’s win at the Natwest Trophy final back in 2002 on the Lords’ ground? Since then, it has become one of the most embarrassingly defining moments in Indian cricket history. Well, it seems the popular singer Arijit Singh has just recreated the exact moment in today’s India-Pakistan match. Scroll ahead to find out.

Indian-Pakistan matches have always been quite nail-biting, sweat-trickling rounds where every Indian waits with bated breath to know who’s going to win. Every sixer, every bowled out, matters a lot. And it seems our Bollywood people are enjoying today’s match quite a lot.

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular and loved playback singers in India who has carved his path in the music industry with his immense talent. The singer is not only known for hit chartbusters, but he is also known for his humble personality. Arijit is a big fan of Sourav Ganguly and has often spoken about it. Now, today’s moment has attested to it.

A few moments back, a video shared on Twitter (now X) went viral where Arijit Singh can be seen waving an Indian jersey above his head, recreating the exact iconic moment like Sourav Ganguly did back in 2002 Lords (only that Dada was shirtless, and he can be spotted wearing a white shirt. Lol!)

Check out the video here:

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens have been commenting on the same. One wrote, “Once a dada’s fan…always a dada’s fan.”

once a dada's fan…always a dada's fan pic.twitter.com/p9CQp1TIqs — Magnus Carslen Coder (@Sherloc38254757) October 14, 2023

Another joked, pointing at the Pakistani players, “Better luck next time.”

Better luck next time 🙂 pic.twitter.com/aA7PTvRWQp — SUMIT KAUSHAL (@Sumit_K1495) October 14, 2023

Arijit Singh’s recreating Sourav Ganguly-style celebration will also be remembered for a very long time. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

