There was a growth of almost five times for Fukrey 3 as a huge 5.10 crores came in. On Thursday the film had collected 1.05 crores so this is huge indeed. One did expect the numbers to grow very well on Friday and even if 2-2.50 crores would have come in then even that would have been good since the film is in its third week.

However, with these kind of numbers coming in, it’s really heartening because it goes on to show that when a film has been liked well by the audiences, then such kind of discounted offer days can do wonders at the box office.

Fukrey 3 has now collected 86.39 crores and today a huge drop would be evidenced when compared to yesterday. That’s understandable too as a large chunk of audiences which would have otherwise thought of catching the film today or tomorrow would have already lapped up to the offer yesterday itself. Moreover, there is this huge India v/s Pakistan match today and that will anyways impact the footfalls big time in theatres from afternoon shows itself.

Nonetheless, Fukrey 3 is now bringing in bonus numbers and anything over and above 90 crores would anyways be adding on to the profits that it’s already making. In fact the target for the film would be to add on a couple of crores more to the 90 crores total before the third week comes to a close, and then aim to keep chipping in with a few before the close of its run.

