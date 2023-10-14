Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, was one of the most anticipated films ever since it was announced. The film, which was an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, wasn’t received well by the netizens, and it turned out to be a box office dud. Now, in the latest interview, Kareena has revealed that its failure made Mr Perfectionist look apologetic.

The actress recently spoke about the superstar and revealed how their meeting went after they met for the first time after LSC’s failure. She also called it a dark film and said it doesn’t matter if a film didn’t turn up to the expectations.

Speaking to Midday, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Recently, Aamir and I were at the inauguration of NMACC. That’s when we first met after (Laal Singh Chaddha). Well, I saw his face, and I could see how he was looking at me, apologetic and sad, at the same time. Together, we’ve delivered big films – 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012). But you know what? It doesn’t matter. I wrote a long letter (on WhatsApp) to both Aamir and the director (Advait Chandan), telling them that our relationships and talent don’t depend on the outcome of a film.”

When asked what must have gone wrong with Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think it was the post-COVID times. People were looking for some more fun in their entertainment. And Laal Singh Chaddha is dark. Even while we were making it, Aamir discussed with me if we were going too dark with my character, Rupa. I said, no, let it be—that’s what it is.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently in the news for jumping on to another biopic and will reportedly pay Ujjwal Nikam.

