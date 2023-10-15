Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Leo, and going by the latest buzz, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film is like a ticking time bomb ready to explode on October 19, ready to bring phenomenal numbers at the table. Currently, reports suggest that the Tamil language entertainer is eyeing a humongous 110+ crore opening worldwide.

This will be the biggest opening by a Tamil film surpassing Rajinikanth‘s 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, which opened at 95 crore. The action-thriller, despite receiving a setback in the USA due to canceled IMAX shows, continues to rule the advance booking, with around 70K tickets being sold in the UK territory as the film has already grabbed the spot for the highest Indian opener ever.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj film, also starring Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, is expected to bring some great numbers in the homeground as well. Besides the 50+ crore overseas opening, Leo is eyeing a 60+ crore opening in India. The film has a record-breaking advance booking, with Kerala already making history. Reports suggest that the advance booking in the state has touched the 5 crore mark.

After hitting 1.2 million likes on Book My Show, the Master superstar’s next is trending, with around 82K tickets booked in an hour while reporting this story. The film is high on buzz, with shows as early as 4 AM in Bengaluru and Chennai. In fact, premium tickets have been priced as high as Rs 2400, with seats filling fast.

Even in the northern territories, tickets have been priced in the range of 300 – 700. Kerala reported 2.55 Lakh ticket sales from its initial hours of pre-sales. Trivandrum’s Dreams: Attingal and Ariesplex SL Cinemas Cinionic Dolby Atmos report all sold-out shows! Ticket prices range from as cheap as Rs 100 and as high as Rs 1200 in PVR: LUXE Lulu, Trivandrum.

Clearly, the film is turning into a rage, and with 4 days remaining and advance booking picking up pace, it would be a double festival with Dussehra and Leo.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

