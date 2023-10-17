The mood is set for the explosion of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. On 19th October, the film hits theatres, and we’re already flooded with some unheard numbers in the advance booking. While the opening day is touted to be much above the 100 crore gross mark, the advance booking at the worldwide box office for the entire weekend is utter madness. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming action thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja in key roles. Ever since the announcement, the film has been enjoying immense hype, and the recently released trailer has taken the excitement to the next level. In India, Vijay’s fan following is insane in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Not to forget, even overseas, the actor has given blockbusters over the years.

A couple of weeks ago, it was clearly visible that Leo was going to take a superb start in the overseas market, but the latest report suggests an earth-shattering start. Amid the predictions of a 100+ crore gross opening at the worldwide box office, it is learned that a new milestone has been unleashed.

As per the latest trade reports, Leo has crossed 125 crores gross through advance booking globally. This number accounts for the ticket sales over the entire opening weekend. This is truly unbelievable, and still, with two days remaining for the release, we might see the figure of 200 crores gross being touched. Let’s Keep our fingers crossed!

What are your thoughts about the crazy response the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is enjoying in advance booking? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

