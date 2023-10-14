Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, often sees on-screen chemistry translating into real-life love stories. Celebrity affairs and their relationships have often been the fodder for magazines and gossip columns. One such talk of the affair was between Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Although neither of them has ever admitted to it, other people in the industry have always backed the rumors, including the content in the book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’ written by Yasser Usman. Scroll down to know more.

Yasser Usman, in his book, quoted a popular director, saying, “Sanjay Dutt was always following Madhuri around and whispering I love you.” If this was not enough, in an interview at the time, Madhuri had said that Sanjay is the “only guy who makes me laugh all the time,” which sparked the ongoing rumors.

As reported by Her Zindagi, Madhuri Dixit had said: “My favorite partner is Sanjay Dutt, he’s a real joker… and his stories make me laugh all the time, but he is also a gentleman. Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humor. He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated.”

Nonetheless, both actors refuted any offscreen romantic involvement. The pivotal moment in their saga came in 1993 when Sanjay Dutt faced arrest under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for unlawful possession of arms in connection with the Mumbai serial blasts. During a brief interview in October of that year, while he was temporarily out of custody, he explicitly denied any romantic relationship with Madhuri.

He said: “I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don’t. Look, I get friendly to every co-star of mine. If you see me with Raveena Tandon, you will feel I am having an affair with her, too.”

Sanjay Dutt further mentioned that he had personally approached Madhuri to extend his apologies for the rumors that had ensnared her. “This story broke out around the time of ‘Saajan.’ In fact, when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her,” he said.

According to a story in Stardust, Madhuri had refused to take Sanjay’s calls and told his sister, “Please tell Sanju not to call me up ever. Tell him that it’s all over”. Their alleged romantic involvement had ended abruptly when Madhuri Dixit chose to distance herself from him in response to his arrest and entanglement in the legal case.

