We’re just two days away from witnessing the fireworks in theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is releasing on 19th October, and excitement is at its peak. We have seen the actor delivering blockbusters in the past, but this time, it is something else, and 100 crores+ gross has been predicted at the worldwide box office on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

When stardom meets the class of a director, we get the craze of what we’re now witnessing at the box office. Given the star power Vijay enjoys in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and even Telugu states, there have always been complaints that the actor isn’t using his full potential. But this time, with a filmmaker like Lokesh Kanagaraj handling him, some crazy predictions have started flowing in.

As we reported earlier, Leo is enjoying superb response in the advance booking in India as well as the overseas market. In India, the gross collection is expected to go well above the mark of 60 crores, while at the international box office, numbers above 50 crores gross have been predicted. If these figures are taken into consideration, a worldwide day 1 of 110 crores gross is definitely on the cards.

So, Leo is definitely going to surpass Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan (106 crores gross) to mark the third-biggest worldwide opening for an Indian film in 2023. However, it’ll be interesting to see if it can cross Jawan while Adipurush remains out of reach.

Take a look at India’s biggest openers of 2023 at the worldwide box office (above 100 crores gross):

Adipurush – 140 crores gross

Jawan – 129.6 crores gross

Pathaan – 106 crores gross

What do you think? Where will Leo stand in the list of 100+ crores worldwide openers of 2023? Share with us through comments.

