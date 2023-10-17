Vijay Thalapathy is all set to set the box offices ringing once again with his upcoming film Leo, which is slated to hit the big screens this Friday, October 19. After its domestic release, the film marked a box office clash with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon.’ While much is being written and spoken about this most-anticipated face-off, a Vijay fan has made a shocking claim. Scroll down for details.

Recently, Vijay’s fans conducted a podcast on Twitter where all of them came together to speak about the actor’s upcoming film. However, during the session, one of the fans made an interesting claim that got him subjected to trolls.

In the video, a Twitter user, who runs Vijay’s fan page is saying, “I am representing a fan page from New Delhi. One person had a query regarding the USA IMAX release and what’s the reason for cancellation. They are saying there’s a movie releasing from Hollywood, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon,’ whose main actor is Leonardo DiCaprio. He went to Joe Biden with a request to kindly cancel the release of Leo or any other movie for a few days so this movie could get a major number of screens in the United States. You may search on Google; I read this article: Leonardo has requested Joe Biden regarding this IMAX issue. Maybe this can be the major reason: this is a Hollywood movie, so they want to see their own movies first, rather than other countries’ movies.”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the fan for making such a funny claim. Reacting to the same, a few asked, “Seriously?” while another called him, ‘joker’, ‘clown’ and many other things. Here’s the fans’ reaction:

Seriously 😳 What a clown 🤡 they are … — Barathkumar S (@barath_kumar29) October 17, 2023

🤡 seriously 😂😂 — Sandeep (@mesandysandeep) October 17, 2023

😃😃. I think he is a troll, but good one 🤣 — PPR (@ThisIsPPR) October 17, 2023

Well, after coming across such a claim, we researched about the same on Google, and all we could find was a Tweet made by a Twitter handle named Andhra Box Office. The Tweet read, “#LeoFilm: Worried West! #TaylorSwift and #LeonardoDiCaprio to meet #USA President #JoeBiden to request #IMAX screens for their films with #LEO set to storm IMAX and PLF screens in America. #LEO.” The Tweet in question had re-tweeted a now-deleted post.

Well, let’s wait and watch to know how much of it is true!

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 1 VS Adipurush, Jawan & Pathaan (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Aiming To Score 4th 100 Crore Opening Of 2023, Where Will It Stand In The List Dominated By Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News