Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced a year-long professional hiatus to focus on her health. However, the actress continues to grab eyeballs via her fashionable outings, rigorous workout routines, and chilling adventures with her gal pals.

One of the most desirable actresses in India, Samantha enjoys a massive pan-India fan following, having made her Hindi debut in The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Up next, she will feature opposite Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Russo Brothers’ multi-series Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj & DK in India.

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be a new face among Hindi-speaking audiences, she is a superstar down south, with some of the highly successful commercial and critical projects to her credit. Sam- who recently starred in Kushi, also featuring Vijay Deverakonda, is also one of the highest-paid South actresses.

Samantha is ruling the film industry and how, getting paid in crores for every project she undertakes. Her remuneration for a movie has always been a topic of discussion; however, it wasn’t always the same. Hailing from a non-film family with no godfather in the industry, Samantha had her fair share of setbacks before establishing herself as one of the most bankable actresses. From being paid in lakhs per film to charging a staggering amount of Rs 10 crore for Citadel, the Yashoda actor has had quite a journey.

Samantha is currently conquering new territories, stepping new heights in her career. Some of her most noted projects include Dookudu (2011) Attarintiki Daredi (2013) Kaththi (2014) Janatha Garage (2016) Mersal (2017), and Mahanati (2018) among others.

After starring in multiple projects, and establishing a strong base, Samantha became one of the highest-paid Tollywood actresses, reportedly charging Rs 75 lakhs per film in 2017, as per a TOI report. In 2017, she featured in Mersal and Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Having delivered back-to-back hits, she then reportedly increased her fees per film. It was post-2017, Samantha’s remuneration skyrocketed when the Shaakuntalam actress began charging Rs 3 crore per film. For The Family Man 2, she reportedly charged a sum between Rs 2-3 crore. But what shocked the entire industry was her remuneration for Pushpa item number – Oo Antava. Samantha reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for featuring in the chartbuster of the film headlines by Allu Arjun.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s remuneration for Citadel stands at Rs 10 crore. That’s some massive growth as it makes her the highest-paid South actress, holding the fort with Nayanthara who also charged Rs 10 crore for her Jawan, which marked her much-anticipated Bollywood debut.

