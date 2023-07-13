Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indian adaptation of Citadel is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Take A Look At Samantha’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #Citadel India.” Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan as the actress’ co-lead.

For the unversed, Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The Prime Video show was created by Russo Brothers.

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi‘.

According to media reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

Must Read: Lee Junho & Yoona’s King The Land Slammed For Misrepresentation Of Arabs, Writing A Character Who Flirts, Drinks & Is A Womaniser; Team Apologises!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News