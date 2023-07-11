Ranbir Kapoor is the suave charmer who can convincingly pull off a romantic comedy like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his 40s as well. He was the most sought-after star after he starred in Bachna Ae Haseeno with three Bollywood Divas. He later went on to become the most eligible bachelor on-screen with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His irresistible charm made him the top choice for Dil Dhadakne Do as well, although he decided to decline the offer.

While he made his mark with these films, he was offered another romantic comedy during his youth. The only hook was the actress in the film. RK was offered a rom-com co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. However, he was not convinced about the actress and presented his doubts in front of the producers.

Ranbir Kapoor felt Sonakshi Sinha was not the correct pairing for him, and he argued that the actress would look older to him on-screen, as reported by Bollywood Life in a report published in 2012. However, the producers were sure that they wanted Sonakshi in the film.

Sona, at that time, was also paired opposite Imran Khan in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara and she was sure that there will not be any problem or hindrance with her film with Ranbir. The website quoted, “A little birdie had chirped to Bollywood Life back in 2012 that the Rockstar famed actor was not particularly excited to share screen space with Sonakshi. Ranbir believed that Sona looked much older than him and that their pairing will not look convincing. Ranbir declined the film when he realised that the producers of the film were adamant about casting Sonakshi.”

Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha has worked on Lootera with Ranbir Kapoor’s contemporary Ranveer Singh. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor romanced Priyanka Chopra not once but twice in Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi. PeeCee, for the unversed, is 4 years older than Sonakshi Sinha. Ranbir also romanced Bipasha Basu very early in his career. Bipasha now is 44 and 8 years older than Sonakshi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi have never crossed paths on-screen ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is four years younger than Ranbir Kapoor who is now 40, and she has romanced Arjun Kapoor In Tevar who currently is 38, and Aditya Roy Kapur (37) in Kalank. What are your thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor, refusing to romance Sonakshi Sinha in a film? Let us know in the comments section below.

