Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the new couple in town, and the duo is not keeping it away from the public. After the NFL star’s revelation about his fondness for Tay and the singer catching up on Chiefs games from the VIP box, the two are now walking hand-in-hand in public. As they recently made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live, the duo made everyone fall in love with their chemistry. However, what caught our attention was the new couple’s fashion game as they made a style statement with their public appearance.

It all began in July after Kelce attended the Love Story singer’s concert in Kansas City. He later revealed how he received a bunch of friendship bracelets during the concert but wanted to give the one with his number on it to Tay.

Although he could not slip his number, things turned out pretty well for Travis Kelce as he hit it off with Taylor Swift. The singer also attended two of his games and cheered for him through the VIP stands. After a few months-long rumored romance, the two made it official as they stepped out holding hands while perfectly dressed for an NYC outing.

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are fashion icons, and they recently proved it together. The singer, who is currently basking in the success of her movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, opted for a black corset that perfectly fit her curvy body and made her look no less than a s*xy goddess. She paired the top with matching pants and carried a long grey checked jacket along with it. The black strappy sandals with platform heels added to the look’s glamor.

Taylor did not disappoint with her makeup and accessories, as she looked stunning in an all-glammed-up one. The frontal blonde bangs and her statement red lipstick made a perfect fit. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with a gold chain, earrings, and a black bag.

On the other hand, the NFL star pulled off an uber-cool but trendy look alongside his new girlfriend. Travis Kelce was indeed a sight to watch as he wore a white shirt, an embroidered beige jacket, and a pair of camel brown pants. He wore white sneakers with the look and fashioned his buzzcut. Check out their look shared by Pop Base here:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in New York. (📷: T. Jackson / Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/cCVQ4hkJcl — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance on SNL to introduce Ice Spice. pic.twitter.com/otjsvhMrDE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

What are your views on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making a fashion statement in NYC?

