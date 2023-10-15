Captain America star Chris Evans likes to lead a life away from the limelight and prefers to stay private about everything happening on his personal front. After over a year-long romance, the actor made his relationship with Alba Baptista public earlier this year with an adorable Instagram video. While he mostly stayed hush-hush about his romance, Evans and Baptista’s 16-year age difference was always widely discussed among their fans. Last month, the couple tied the knot in a highly private ceremony, and their fans were eager to learn more about the wedding. Well, the wait is over as Chris himself has spilled beans about his wedding and revealed that they had two ceremonies.

Evans has been in the industry for over 25 years now. He started off with the 1997 movie Biodiversity: Wild About Life! but his breakthrough came with the role of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the 2005 superhero film Fantastic Four.

Coming back, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after the Captain America star followed her and some of her relatives on Instagram. In 2022, the two began sharing stuff about each other on Instagram and were soon spotted holding hands in Central Park. In January 2023, they made their relationship Instagram official but did not reveal much more details. As per various reports, Chris and Alba tied the knot in a private ceremony on September 9. One of the ceremonies was also attended by the Avengers star’s co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Chris Evans flaunted his wedding ring, a gold band, during his latest appearance at New York Comic Con. The Captain America: Civil War star further went on to talk about his personal life during a panel and confirmed that he got married. With a smile on his face, the actor said he would share some “personal stuff” and added, “I got married.” As the audience cheered in joy, a smiling Evans continued, “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese.”

The Avengers: Endgame star expressed his feelings about the two ceremonies and said, “They were just wonderful and beautiful, and it’s a lot planning for a wedding.” “For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. But, now that we’re through that, we’ve kinda just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season.” Chris Evans was giggling throughout, talking about his wedding with Alba Baptista.

He also revealed how he and his wife are just relaxing at the moment and said, “It’s the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

jumping around giggling cause chris evans is talking about his married life 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tz9uPfAxuH — Ruma 🍉 (@Rumesa589) October 14, 2023

Well, Chris Evans is seemingly over the moon after marrying the love of his life, Alba.

