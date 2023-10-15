Jimmy Fallon was hit by a brutal scandal when his show was accused of a ‘toxic work culture’ by some current and former employees. A month after the controversy, The Tonight Show host is back and smartly dodging questions about everything that went downhill. Scroll below for the latest updates!

For anyone who missed the drama, the American comedian landed in controversy after 16 employees came forward and accused the host of being “rude” and mistreating his staff. Rolling Stone published a detailed report, “Chaos, Comedy, and ‘Crying Rooms’: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show,” which broke the internet and created an uproar.

As Tonight Show returns after the writer’s strike, Jimmy Fallon told Page Six, “I’m so happy to be back I can’t even tell you, I missed the show so much.”

Jimmy Fallon was present at the Broadway opening of “Gutenberg! The Musical! He continued, “I miss interviewing everyone so much. I was just interviewing my wife for the last five months, and she got bored of me, so she’s so happy I’m out of the house. The show is back; we’re back to telling monologue jokes, back to making people feel happy; I’m so thankful and happy to be back.”

When asked about the toxic work culture scandal, Jimmy smartly dodged the question as he responded, “Yeah, I’m happy to be back,” and walked away.

Meanwhile, several reports claim that Jimmy Fallon had conducted a Zoom call and apologized to his staff members. Some of his producers also rescued him by defending him and calling him “supportive.”

Previously, Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres also faced similar allegations.

