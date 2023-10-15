Jada Pinkett Smith has been making a lot of noise with her recent revelations about her personal life and relationship with Will Smith. Adding to that, she has now claimed that her close friend Tupac Shakur, who passed away years ago, also suffered from alopecia. Her claims about the late rapper are not attracting any sympathy or empathy from the netizens as she is getting brutally slammed on social media.

Jada and Tupac were close friends, and in 1996, at the mere age of 25, the rapper passed away tragically. Over the years, the actress has always been vocal about her friendship with the late singer, and recently, she even called him her soulmate. But she also mentioned that her relationship with the Hit Em Up singer was purely platonic.

In an exclusive interview with People, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that her ‘soulmate’ Tupac Shakur, too, suffered from alopecia. For the unversed, it is a medical condition in which people drastically lose hair on the head. Jada has it, and as per her friend, Tupac had it too. Jada said, “After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine.” She referred to the time when he was arrested for jaywalking in 1991.

She continued, “I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn’t — he just wouldn’t talk about it.” Jada Pinkett Smith further noted, “I’m sure if [Shakur] were alive today, he would.”

However, the netizens are unhappy about her recent revelation involving the late rapper as they slam Jada Pinkett Smith for her claims.

The users took to the comment section of Daily Loud’s status on X to express their furious reactions to it.

One of the users wrote, “Why is this woman so invested in a dead man, not her husband?”

Another wrote, “What if Tupac faked his own death to avoid Jada?”

Followed by another saying, “Jada is waiting for perfect moment to tell Will Smith that their kids aren’t his,” “Please stop interviewing this woman ,the amount of things I’ve learnt about her are all against my will,” “So they bonded over some hair?”

One of them said, “Why tell us if he didn’t want to make this info public”

Another frustrated netizen said, “Bruh I’m tired of this Jada lady”

And, “Jada, just stop. Stop doing this to will. He was our action hero, and you’re destroying him.”

Check out the reactions here:

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that Tupac actually had alopecia but never told anyone “I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn't.. he just wouldn’t talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/hfG0OzLG3O — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 14, 2023

Jada also claimed that Chris Rock once asked her out on a date; the comedian was quick enough to react. A source close to the comedian told Daily Mail, “Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.” The source further added that Chris wants Will Smith’s wife to keep his name out of his mouth, which directly references the Oscar fiasco.

What are your thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith? Let us know in the comments!

