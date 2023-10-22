Happy days are back at the Indian box office, and finally, we are seeing some consistency. As of now, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is causing destruction with its record-breaking numbers. The next month is also going to be huge as a Marvel film, The Marvels, is arriving in theatres, but unfortunately, it has got stuck in a suicidal clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Keep reading to know more!

Marked as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, the upcoming superhero flick led by Brie Larson is being said to be severely affected by the ongoing Hollywood strike as actors aren’t able to promote their film and increase awareness and excitement about it. However, here in India, the studio enjoys a massive fan following and, that too, a loyal fan base.

The Marvels is scheduled to release on 10th November, making it a Friday release. But things won’t be normal after Tiger 3 arrives on an unusual date of 12th November (Sunday). Yes, the Spy Universe biggie led by Salman Khan is releasing on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. Keep no doubt; it will thrash the MCU film in the screen count.

The Marvels, amid the fan frenzy of Marvel, will take a good start at the Indian box office. But on Sunday, it will lose a major chunk of screening to Tiger 3. We all know that the upcoming spy thriller carries the potential of being the biggest Salman Khan hit ever, and even numbers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan might get crossed.

With Salman Khan returning as Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance as Pathaan, Tiger 3 is in huge demand, and exhibitors will prioritize it. Naturally, The Marvels will suffer a major dent, and the potential of earning huge will automatically go down. There are even chances that the film might end up being below the Indian lifetime of Captain Marvel.

Released in 2019, Captain Marvel was a huge success at the Indian box office and ended its theatrical run at 84.20 crores net. And with a storm of Tiger 3 coming in just a couple of days, The Marvels might find it difficult to surpass the number.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film also stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

