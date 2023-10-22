Everyone has their eyes set on the high-voltage clash that is going to take place at the box office. Yes, we’re talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar, which are going to lock horns in December. Yesterday, an interesting development happened as it was learned that SRK’s film will be arriving a day earlier in the overseas market. Now, even the makers of the Prabhas starrer are planning to do the same thing. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying a golden run at the box office, with his films destroying all pre-existing records. Earlier Pathaan and then Jawan – both have crossed 1000 crores gross comfortably and with his next being the first-ever collaboration between him and Rajkumar Hirani, trade experts expect a blast at ticket windows.

As per original plans, Dunki and Salaar are locking horns on 22nd December, but yesterday, one interesting twist came into play. Along with an official poster, it was announced that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is releasing a day before its original date, i.e., 21st December. However, this new release plan is only for the overseas market.

Interestingly, it is being rumored that this preponement will also take place in India. If it’s true, Dunki has the upper hand in a clash as it will get a solo release for one day, and if content clicks with the audience, Salaar might struggle to get the desired screen count on the next day. This is indeed a smart move by Shah Rukh Khan and others associated with the project.

Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, even the makers of Salaar are planning to imitate the move of Dunki and release their film a day earlier than the original arrival date. It’s quite understandable as no one would want their film to suffer by struggling to secure a desired screen count in a high-voltage box office clash, especially when the project is riding on a huge budget and expecting a massive chunk from the Hindi belt.

Let’s see what happens next in this battle of titans.

For more entertainment updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Crazy Expectations! A ‘Joker-Batman’ Face-Off Between Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Bhai’s Comeback After 6 Years Ironically With The Same Franchise & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News