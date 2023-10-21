They don’t make like Malaika Arora anymore. The diva, who was one of the most successful models of the 90s, was way ahead of her times. Her revealing outfits while judging reality shows turned a trend real soon as she made her way into the industry. But before she ruled Indian Television with her bold appearance, she was setting ramps on fire.

Malla, as they fondly call her, is undoubtedly one of the most dashing divas the modeling world has ever seen. In fact, she fell in love with Arbaaz Khan, her ex-husband, while shooting a sensual ad for a coffee brand. Even Malaika enjoyed the attention as much as she could.

Interestingly, she even noticed who was noticing her and who wasn’t. Malaika Arora once shared a picture that might have turned into an embarrassment for Dino Morea, but the model-turned-actor pleaded guilty rather happily.

The picture was from one of the fashion shows where the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl and the Raaz actor were showstoppers. While Malaika set the stage on fire, looking hot and sensual, Dino could not take her eyes off her. He was caught staring at her back while she marched forward owning the ramp in a thigh-high mini-dress.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram account once, Malaika wrote, “Omg!!!!!!#majormajormajorthrowback….when I walked for @nanditamahtani eons back. But I can’t decide if Dino Morea forgot his cue, trying to remember his cue, or just staring!”

Dino sheepishly replied after getting caught red-handed by the OG Munni of Bollywood and commented on the picture, confessing, “@malaikaarorakhanofficial staring. Just plain staring. Followed all the cues too, which were – stare, take in the environment & maybe walk.”

Well, we don’t blame Dino. If you look at this picture, we dare you to not look at it for more than 10 seconds. We bet you’ll lose as you’ll not be able to keep track of time while Malaika hypnotizes you through her beautiful picture!

Check out Malaika and Dino’s banter here.

Still mesmerized? We don’t blame you. Perhaps go and watch Aayo re Mharo Dholna or Chhaiya Chhaiya! That might help. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in a mini-series on her own life, Moving in With Malaika. On the personal front, she recently grabbed headlines for her alleged breakup with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, but the couple is still going strong.

