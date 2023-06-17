Actor Dino Morea, best known for his roles in films such as ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’, ‘Raaz’ and ‘Solo’, recently found himself in a difficult spot when he was stranded at the Mumbai Airport with no battery in his phone.

The actor was rescued at the last moment by the paparazzi, when one of the media photographers handed Dino his phone and helped him get in touch with the actor’s driver.

Thanking the media for their assistance, Dino Morea took to his social media and said: “Thank you for the phone.”

Known to have a typically friendly demeanour and a good relationship with the media and paparazzi, his post began doing rounds on social media, and quickly gained traction, receiving an outpour of likes, comments, and shares from his fans and followers.Most recently, Dino Morea was seen in the Telugu spy action flick ‘Agent’ and is currently scheduled to shoot the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’.

