‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to begin the shooting of Ramayana along with the leading stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash- who will portray Lord Ram, Sita and Raavan, respectively. After Adipurush, the makers are set to consciously make yet another mythological drama based on Ramayana titled with the same name. Earlier rumors were abuzz that Alia Bhatt would play the role of Sita; however, later, South sensation Sai’s name emerged online. While fans wait for updates about Ramayana with bated breath, the latest media report reveals Yash’s fees for the film.

KGF actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, was earlier rumored to turn down the offer of Raavan in Tiwari’s Ramayana. However, later, it was confirmed that he is indeed playing the portion.

Now, as per the latest updates, Yash is reportedly charging a staggering amount for his presence in Nitesh Tiwari‘s directorial. Reportedly, Rocky Bhai will charge the makers fees of around Rs 100-150 crore. Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to Yash it revealed to Hindustan Times, “He knows that he also has the third part of KGF, but has decided to manage the time and shuffle between the industries. He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules.”

The source further added, “He has made up his mind to manage the time. He will have a different look in Ramayana as compared to his look in KGF. He has started a discussion on how and what the look will be. He has also started working on his physique to get it right.”

Early this month, Koimoi exclusively told you that Ranbir Kapoor will quit drinking and eating non-veg for his role in Ramayana. A source told us, “While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

“While Sai Pallavi who will play Sita has a very clean, controversy-free image, Ranbir Kapoor is a bit more, shall we say, colorful in his conduct. Not quite the wild child, but he is certainly no Sri Rama in his personal life,” revealed the source further to us.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Yash’s astounding fees for Ramayana? Do let us know.

