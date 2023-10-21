Renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin is gearing up for one of the biggest spectacles, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time now, has been teasing fans with different posters that makers are unveiling every now and then. While fans are waiting with bated breath, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati recently gave fans an idea about how magnanimous the film set is.

In a recent interview, Rana spilled the beans on his recent visit to the sets of Nag Ashwin, following which he didn’t speak to the director. The actor revealed he felt jealous after witnessing the huge set and VFX that made him feel like ‘Sh*t. He’s making this’. Scroll down.

Speaking to Film Companion, Rana Daggubati revealed, “The first time I got jealous seeing somebody was when I went to the sets of Kalki. Growing up, visual effects for me was Star Wars. That’s a film that I just loved watching. Funnily, Nagi (Nag Ashwin) also liked watching that film. And very few people get it. Like science fiction, and all of it is not very mainstream.”

Rana further revealed that after returning home from the Kalki 2898 AD sets, he didn’t speak to Nag Ashwin and called him a day later only to tell him he was so ‘jealous.’

“When I walked into the set, I was like, ‘Sh*t, he’s making this. Like he’s making everything that I dreamt of.’ And I remember I didn’t talk to him that day. I went back home and I called him and said, ‘Dude, I’m really jealous. I don’t know why.’ And he said, ‘Dude, only when you’re jealous I know I’m doing the right things.’ And it’s a story from mythology into science fiction. I’m very excited about what that film will do. It’s got the biggest star cast. It’s got everything,” said the actor.

For the unversed, apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

