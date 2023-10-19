Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Get Engaged With Him As Their Witness! After Turning Leo’s Screening Into Festival, Groom-To-Be Says The Star Is His “Everything”

Today is a big day for Thalapathy Vijay fans as the actor’s much-awaited Leo hits screens worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film – which is Vijay’s biggest opening with advance booking alone, is receiving much love from fans not just in Tamil Nadu but across the globe. However, one fan went further and turned the screening into a personal milestone.

As per media reports and a video going viral on social media, a fan from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai got engaged to his bride-to-be in the theater with Vijay as the witness. Scroll below to know more about it and watch the celebration video.

A video is going viral on social media showing Venkatesh – who is a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay, decided to get engaged to his soon-to-be-bride, Manjula, during a morning screening of the just-released Lokesh Kanagaraj film. The couple – who will tie the knot tomorrow, were dressed in wedding finery and exchanged garlands and rings in the light cast from the Leo screening. The couple was surrounded by people cheering happily and bride-to-be laughing at their antics.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the groom-to-be Venkatesh revealed why he and his soon-to-be-wife decided to get engaged during the screening of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. He said, “I have neither mother nor father. Vijay is everything to me. That’s why I got engaged in his presence.” He continued, “I have been waiting for this for 8 months. Tomorrow our marriage is going to take place in Perumal temple.”

A user shared the engagement video to X earlier today: “In #Pudukkottai a couple exchanged their engagement ring and put Maalai on each other in front of #Leo in the morning show.”

Check out the video here:

Giving Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo 2.5 stars out of 5 in our review, our review wrote, “The story is so stale that even if the film is retitled as ‘Deo,’ it would still stink.” He added, “This is the Thor: Love And Thunder of LCU. It had everything steering its way, but Lokesh took everything too casually to let everything slip.”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-thriller film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. The third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), ‘Leo,’ is said to be inspired by the 1997 graphic novel A History of Violence. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after their 2021 hit ‘Master.’

