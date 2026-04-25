The recent episode saw Felicia and Liesl discussing Anna’s condition and the dangers of her claims that Faison is alive. Meanwhile, Britt and Cassius Faison spoke about keeping Rocco’s secret and protecting him. She also warned him to break up with Lulu soon. Here’s how things unfolded.

General Hospital: Felicia Turns To Liesl For Anna As Britt Urges Cassius To Leave Lulu

Felicia found out that Anna’s condition was not only not improving, but in fact regressing. She met up with Liesl, who had just returned from her trip to New Zealand. Felicia told her that Anna claimed her doctors were working for Faison. She asked Liesl to go meet Anna with her and aim to fix things.

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Liesl refused and pointed out that her presence might cause more harm to Anna if she thought she was involved in this whole Faison scheme. She added that it may even lead to Anna believing Felicia was working for the same motives. Liesl stated she did not fault Anna for her theory about Faison.

That’s because if anyone could be back from the dead, it was him. Felicia asked if it was truly possible that he was still alive. Liesl replied that it was worrying that Anna claimed she had seen him. She hoped that Anna was wrong because Faison being alive would cause trouble for her own kids.

Meanwhile, Britt told Cassius that Rocco confessed to her how he was the one who shot Cullum. She claimed the teenager needed her support, but Cassius pointed out that he needed his mother, and that was Lulu, not Britt. He told his sister to focus on the project and leave Rocco’s safety to him.

Cassius was offended when Britt asked him if he would sell Rocco’s secret out to gain points with Cullum. He told her that he was the one who helped Rocco away from the scene that night and could never do that to Lulu or her son. Britt wanted to join him in the plan to keep Rocco well protected.

Cassius refused and stated how Cullum could use her bond with Rocco against her. Britt then replied that he could not keep lying to Lulu about who he was. She asked him to break things off with Lulu before they got in too deep. If not for himself, then at least for Lulu’s heart and Rocco’s sake.

Cassius told Britt that he loved Lulu and planned to keep playing the fake Nathan for as long as he could because he did not want to lose her. Britt asked him what his long-term plan was because the truth would eventually come out, and it would break Lulu’s heart when she found out about his lies.

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