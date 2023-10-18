Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of Leo. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy in pivotal roles, the film will hit the big screen tomorrow, October 19. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film created hype and collected massive advance bookings before its release. But looks like, even before fans could enjoy the film on the big screens, it has faced a major setback.

With just a few hours left for its mega release, an alleged opening scene has apparently leaked online. A while before this leak, Lokesh took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude for fans’ tremendous love.

Since evening, a clip has been doing heavy rounds of social media, and netizens are of the say that it is Leo’s opening clip. Apparently, the leaked scene in question sees Thalapathy Vijay fighting with hyenas. Soon after the clip went viral, netizens slammed haters, asking them to stop sharing it extensively.

A fan wrote, “When social media is going behind leaked scenes of Leo, Kerala. @actorvijay fans doing ground level celebrations like a festival all over, Here its #Leo celebrations from Kerala”

Another wrote, “Fans are requested not to share the leaked video of #LEO. Repeated infringers’ handles will be suspended!” A third one wrote, “Guys don’t Share #Leo leaked clips It’s a hardwork of thousands of people and crores of money being invested for… Yaarum Share panathinga.”

A while back, we told you what director Lokesh Kanagaraj has to say about Thalapathy Vijay’s performance in Leo. Comparing him to Kamal Haasan, Lokesh told The Hindu, he said, “The story is set to the same template that action films have followed for ages, but I’ve rewritten it for the theatrical experience to be interesting. But be it the different looks he sports, or the homework he put in for the film, it’s all about Vijay anna’s work. His involvement is tremendous and he owns the film right from the first frame to the end. Just like how Kamal Haasan sir did everything for Vikram, Vijay carries Leo on his shoulders.”

Coming back, we at Koimoi are against and do not endorse piracy. Let’s enjoy the Kanagraj directorial in theatres from October 19.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Reunites With Rahul Sankrityan Five Years After ‘Taxiwala’ For Period Action Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News