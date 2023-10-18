Fans eagerly await the release of Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film, which will hit the screens tomorrow, October 19, has been breaking the box office records already with its earth-shattering advance bookings. This evening, we told you the Hyderabad civil court ordered the delay of Leo’s release was due to the copyright infringement of its title. Ahead of the film’s release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has showered praises on Vijay, so much so that he compared him to Kamal Haasan.

For the unversed, Lokesh has helmed Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which was released last year and turned out to be a massive venture with a total worldwide collection of 426 crores gross and a profit of 207 crores for distributors. Scroll down for details.

During his recent presence at a press conference of the film, ahead of Leo’s release, Lokesh Kanagaraj showered praises on Thalapathy Vijay and compared him to Vikram Haasan. At the press meet, he said, The story is set to the same template that action films have followed for ages, but I’ve rewritten it for the theatrical experience to be interesting. But be it the different looks he sports or the homework he put in for the film, it’s all about Vijay anna’s work. His involvement is tremendous and he owns the film right from the first frame to the end. Just like how Kamal Haasan sir did everything for Vikram, Vijay carries Leo on his shoulders.”

Lokesh Kanagraj also broke his silence on Thalapathy Vijay receiving criticism for one of the scenes in the trailer. He said, “We needed that scene in the film; when you watch it, you’ll see Vijay anna’s reaction, which will be new. When I got to know about the criticism it received — and how it’s on YouTube which can also be accessed by children — we muted it; it’s censored in the film as well.”

“During Master, my identity as a filmmaker revolved only around Maanagaram, as Kaithi hadn’t been released yet. I wanted to grab the opportunity, but I wasn’t as close to Vijay anna as I am now. The film had the usual introduction song and fight, but I still believe I brought something new to it; that’s why I called it a 50-50 film of mine and anna. Now, after spending time with him for four years, he wanted me to do Leo the way I wanted it to be. If not for Master, Leo wouldn’t have happened,” added Leo director Lokesh Kanagraj further.

