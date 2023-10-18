Prabhas fans are waiting with bated breath for his next film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The actor’s movie is all set to clash with Dunki, and we await to see which fares better at the box office. While we enjoy all the pre-release buzz, Prabhas’ aunt recently revealed all about the actor’s marriage plans.

Prabhas has been rumored to be dating Kriti Sanon. The two, however, have not made it official. The duo worked together in Adipurush, and though fans did not like the film much, they loved the on-screen couple.

In a recent interview, Prabhas’ aunt Shyamala Devi revealed to M9News.com that the actor will get married soon, “We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will definitely happen, and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it.”

Earlier in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Prabhas had said that he would get married after Salman Khan. In another interview, Prabhas clarified his dating rumors with Kriti Sanon, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas’s Salaar will be clashing with the mega duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Yesterday, Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran said in an interview with HT that he is excited about this big clash, “I am not quite sure what promotions plans are. The makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director), But the fact that we are releasing Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir’s film leaves everything else. As a film lover, I love it! I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative.”

Both films will be released on December 22.

