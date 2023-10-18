Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil-language action thriller Leo, one of the year’s much-awaited films, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, and excitement among the fans is through the roof. The excitement is getting translated very well in the numbers as it has minted the highest number of tickets sold in advance booking this year, beating Jawan.

Tamil language action generated tremendous buzz at the box office during its pre-release period. There are several compelling reasons for the excitement surrounding the film, one of which is the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the remarkable success of Master.

The film Leo marks a significant milestone in both Thalapathy Vijay’s and Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s careers, and the anticipation among fans and audiences is reaching unprecedented levels. Ticket bookings have already commenced, and the early numbers are indicating a fervent response.

According to the latest report, the film Leo has already secured the sale of 16 lakh tickets, and it is poised to reach 20 lakh tickets sold before the opening day. Thalapathy Vijay’s film has surpassed the advance ticket sales record of Jawan, which had sold 15.75 lakh tickets for its opening day. Specifically, the Tamil version of Leo has accounted for 13.75 lakh tickets, while the Telugu and Hindi versions have seen at 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets sold, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that while Leo has seen impressive ticket sales, it has generated slightly less revenue compared to Jawan. As of now, Lokesh’s film has accumulated ₹31 crore through advance bookings, whereas Jawan managed to secure ₹41 crore. The variation in ticket prices is the primary factor behind this difference.

Leo is scheduled for release on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats, offering audiences a multilingual experience in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

