Leo Box Office Worldwide Riot: 155+ Crores Gross Opening Weekend Already Done With Less Than 24 Hours Left To Release, Thalapathy Vijay Aims To Grab The Spot For 2nd Highest Indian Opener Ever In Overseas!

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is heading for a roaring start at the Box Office. While the film is still maintaining a curious suspicion about being a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe along with Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram, despite the director denying it, it has created a phenomenal run at the pre-sales, registering great numbers for the advance booking.

Latest reports suggest that with less than 24 hours remaining for the film to drop in the theatres, it is aiming for a 155+ crore gross opening weekend worldwide, which will be a record-breaking number.

Initially, the film was ready to claim the spot for the third-highest opener ever, but with the advance booking numbers accelerating like a tiger’s leap, the film is currently aiming for the spot of the second-biggest opener ever overseas.

To date, Baahubali 2, with $10.25 million, is the biggest opener ever, and Leo, is eyeing to surpass RRR’s $8.55 million opening, which currently holds the second spot for the biggest overseas opening ever.

The film is trending towards a $1.7+ million opening from the US itself. The Telugu version in the US, surprisingly, has registered $300K. With such admissions, Thalapathy Vijay seems to be gearing up to contribute another blockbuster this year, breaking records at the box office.

Talking about the US pre-sales number, Leo currently has earned $1.3 million, with around 60K tickets being sold for 1700+ shows in the territory.

Currently, the LCU brand is working for the time, despite being a big question mark over Vijay’s film being a part of the Universe or not. The film’s pre-business includes the 200+ crore theatrical rights, which is the highest for a Kollywood film ever.

For the unversed, Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead as Leo Das and Parthi. The actor plays a dual role and is attacked by gangsters Antony and Harold Das, played by Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja, as Parthi gets mistaken for Leo. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Priya Anand. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is releasing worldwide on October 19.

Waiting to witness the opening number beating records at the domestic and the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

