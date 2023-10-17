Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating 25 years of his directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ on Monday, said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the eternal ‘Jawan’ who can play love stories forever.

KJo attended the special screening of the movie, along with the star cast SRK and Rani Mukerji. Shah was spotted arriving at the event with the Y+ security. This has been the case following the anonymous death threats the megastar received last week.

Talking about the milestone, KJo said: “Every memory of this film is special. I remembered my father telling me if this movie goes average, then also you understand you have a career. I am glad it went well, and it’s all because of Aditya Chopra and SRK.”

SRK commented: “I have always said that Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, and of course Yash Chopra and Yash Johar because of whom I became a star, I will always be grateful to them. But now I don’t know if I will do a love story or not. Ab Jawan bachcho ko karne do yaar.” Did this break your heart? Because, we all are surely waiting for him to spread his arms and give us all one warm hug with a romantic film before he calls it a day for the films.

“If it wasn’t for Yash Chopra, Yash Johar, these are my friends and then their sons Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, I would not be half the star that I am today,” added SRK.

Replying to SRK’s words, Karan said: “As far as SRK goes, he is the eternal ‘Jawan’. He can play love stories forever. He, in fact, created ‘love’ in Hindi cinema.”

Written and directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is produced by Dharma Productions. It stars SRK as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, along with Salman as Aman Mehra in a special appearance. It also features Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna in a pivotal role.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite him with his old best friend.

