Saira Banu Pays An Emotional Tribute To Yash Chopra On His 91st Birth Anniversary, Writes ‘His Grand Legacy Resides In Our Hearts"

On the 91st birth anniversary of Yash Chopra, veteran actress Saira Banu on Wednesday reminisced about the late legendary filmmaker, and shared a story talking about the wonderful friendship they shared, and the grand legacy he left behind.

Yash Raj Chopra was the founding chairman of the film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films. He is considered among the best Hindi filmmakers, particularly admired for his romantic films with strong female leads.

Saira, who is an ardent social media user, took to Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture with Yash Chopra. In the coloured photograph, we can see Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu and Yash Chopra talking candidly, and sharing a smile.

She wrote: “Remembering Yashji on his birthday. I often recollect the wonderful friendship he shared with Dilip Sahib and me.”

“His grand legacy resides in all our hearts. In the coming days, I shall be sharing stories about the splendid moments Sahib and I shared with him,” added Saira.

Yash Chopra made his directorial debut in 1959 with ‘Dhool Ka Phool’, and then he rose to prominence with 1965 movie ‘Waqt’.

His work includes iconic films like the 1975 action-thriller ‘Deewaar’, which established Amitabh Bachchan as a leading actor in Bollywood; the 1976 musical romantic drama ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Darr’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Veer Zaara’, and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ among many others.

