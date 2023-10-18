Nayanthara never fails to prove why she is called the lady superstar! Her immaculate stardom is courtesy of her remarkable two-decade-long career, which has seen several lows but has mostly winged high, establishing her as the most bankable actresses down south.

Nayanthara has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies, but her Hindi debut with Jawan established her as a true-blue pan-India star, further cementing her position as one of the most sought-after actresses.

The actress began her cinematic pilgrimage with the 2003 Malayalam film “Manassinakkare.” She then went on to become a force to be reckoned with proving her mettle in films like Aramm, Raja Rani, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Thani Oruvan, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Puthiya Niyamam. What makes a Nayanthara film truly captivating is the versatility that she brings to the fore while also divulging the audience in a vibrant world with all-encompassing entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment.

Nayanthara reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for Atlee’s Jawan, in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, becoming the first South Indian actress to bag the double-digit deal in crore. But things were always not larger than life for the lady superstar. As a newbie, she struggled to even get basics, facing the wrath of pay parity in the industry, but that’s a topic for some other day.

Nayanthara’s wealth is estimated to exceed 300 crores, a testament to her multifaceted involvement in various businesses and film production. While she charges over Rs 5 crore for every project she undertakes, she was paid Rs 2 crore for Babu Bangaram in 2016. She was paid Rs 3 crore for the 2018 comedy film Kolamaavu Kokila. For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), she reportedly hiked her remuneration and took home a whopping Rs 5 crore. In the 2020 film Godfather, she played Chiranjeevi’s sister and set her remuneration at Rs 4 crore. Nayanthara got her biggest-ever pay-check for Darbar back then when she received Rs 5.5 crore in Darbar (2020).

Nayan was paid Rs 8 crore for her 2022 film Connect, and a whopping Rs 10 crore for Jawan. Now, if reports are to be believed, she has further hiked her salary for Mani Ratnam’s next film and will be charging a staggering amount of Rs 12 crore, becoming the only south Indian actress to charge over Rs 10 crore.

What are your thoughts on Nayanthara’s growth over the years? Let us know.

