Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo is making the right kind of buzz across the nation and in the overseas market for all exciting reasons. While the film has been making headlines for its record-breaking advance booking nationwide, it recently landed in controversy when a producer accused the makers of copyright infringement of its title. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, since morning, media reports are abuzz that Hyderabad’s civil court has asked the makers to stall the release till October 20 owing to producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment claiming his rights to the title. The filmmaker had even demanded the title change at the eleventh hour. Scroll down for details.

Now, in a recent update, Leo’s release is unlikely to be delayed and is all set to arrive on its scheduled release date. The confirmation has been given by the producer himself, who has revealed the same in a press conference in Hyderabad. For the uninitiated, Vamsi holds the distribution rights of Leo in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vamsi said at the press conference, “Today at noon, there was a slight miscommunication that took place when a person approached the court instead of approaching us. He claimed that the title Leo was already registered somewhere in Vijayawada. We’ve identified the problem and it is being sorted in an amicable manner.”

He further confirmed that there’s been an out-of-the-court settlement, “The title has been registered and the film has been censored too. We’ve mutually agreed to sort out the issue because the person who registered it shouldn’t be at a loss and the film should arrive in theatres as per the schedule. So, there will be no further impediment to the release of the Telugu version of Leo.”

In other news, Leo has already recorded 155+ crore gross opening weekend Already with in less than 24 hours left for its release.

