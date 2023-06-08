Malayalam movie titled 2018 has achieved a rare feat after it became the first film from Mollywood to cross a whopping Rs 200 crore figure at the box office. The good news was shared by the film’s producer Venu Kunnappilly on Facebook. The critically acclaimed flick was released in the first week of May 2023 and also made its OTT debut on Sony LIV recently. Scroll down to read more.

The film 2018 stars Tovino Thomas in the lead, along with Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan and Narain, among others. The movie was CK Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph.

Speaking of 2018, surpassing the gigantic figure of Rs. 200 crore is a big deal for the ever-growing Malayalam industry. Speaking about the budget of the film, Venu Kunnappilly, as per a report in the New Indian Express, said, “I’m not planning to disclose it to anyone because Malayalis have this tendency to troll a film based on its budget. But I can say it’s around 5-6 times the budget of a normal Malayalam film.” he continued, “We exceeded the originally fixed budget when just 60 per cent of the shoot was completed. But we never stopped production and went ahead with whatever was needed to ensure the film matched international standards.”

Take a look:

The leading star of the movie, Tovino Thomas, had earlier spoken about how he never pays attention to the box-office numbers after his movie 2018 crossed 160 crores at the box-office. He, at the time, added that the audience going to watch his movies in theatres makes him happier.

When asked about working in pan-Indian films, Thomas, in a different interview, replied, “I would love for the audience to watch my films. If people around the world are watching my Malayalam films and loving them, then I consider myself blessed.”

The Minnal Murali star added, “I’m not going to intentionally seek out a ‘pan-Indian film’. My intention is to work in Malayalam cinema, and I’ll just keep doing my work. I want to be part of good Malayalam movies. If I am one of the reasons for the growth of Malayalam cinema, I’ll be happy.”

Tovino Thomas was earlier seen in movies like Naaradan, Dear Friend, Vaashi and Thallumaala and Neelavelicham

