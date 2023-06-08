The summer season has turned out to be quite well for the box office as, one after another, we have witnessed successful outings. Recently released, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has emerged as a winner and shows legs for a longer theatrical run. The list seems to get another addition in the form of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, which releases in major markets on Friday. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Steven Caple Jr., the film is the seventh instalment in the successful Transformers franchise (live-action). Speaking about the performance of the franchise, it has seen a decline over the years and there are high hopes for Rise Of The Beasts to be a ‘beast’ at ticket windows. But yes, there will be competition from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As per Deadline’s report, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set to become another film of the season to take a strong start at the worldwide box office. It is predicted to rake in a whopping $100 million from overseas alone. Around $55 million are expected to come from the domestic market, thus taking the worldwide weekend projection to $155 million.

Once again, China is going to lead the run with Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts aimed to rake in $50 million out of overseas’ $100 million start, with the country already leading with presales.

Speaking about initial reactions, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has received mixed reviews so far, which is why the box office projections have come down a bit.

