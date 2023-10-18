At the 69th National Film Awards, which drew a wide range of celebrities, one actor stood out not only for his remarkable performance but also for his impeccable fashion choice. And it was none other that the ‘Stylish Star’ of the South – Allu Arjun.

As Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor award, he took the stage adorned in an eye-catching ensemble crafted by Kunal Rawal. Scroll below to know more about the outfit and how see some pictures and videos from the event.

The outfit that turned heads was an Ecru mid-thigh sherwani jacket. It featured the distinctive signature bucket bottom, crafted in the house’s double oxford fabric. The sherwani was adorned with ivory Ashoka self-brass buttons and elegantly paired with ivory slim breech pants. Allu Arjun’s attire exemplified a harmonious blend of traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary fashion sensibilities, a signature style associated with Kunal Rawal.

The National Film Awards have always been a platform where talent shines, and now it’s also a platform for showcasing exemplary fashion.

Check out these pictures of Allu Arjun slaying in the Kunal Rawal’s Sherwani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Sharing a few stills of Allu Arjun from the 69th National Film Awards and well as details of the sherwani, Kunal Rawal wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations Allu Arjun on winning the 69th National Film Award (Best Actor) for Pushpa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

What are your thoughts about Allu Arjun’s 69th National Film Awards look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Is A True-Blue Fashionista As She Serves The Perfect Style Statement By Teaming Up A Floral Blazer & Shorts- Ditch Your Monotonous Formals For This S*xy Boss Babe Fit ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News