Kiara Advani is undeniably a top-notch actress in Bollywood, but she has become a significant face on the fashion scene, too. Her fashion-forward choices have been remarkable, with her style trajectory witnessing some major ups in the recent few years. One thing that we do love about Kiara is she excels with experimental fashion, over-the-top styling, and risky sartorial choices, to say the least. And, in one such event recently, Kiara Advani teased her fans with a glamorous video, sporting a look that can make anyone go green with envy. Scroll down for all the deets.

Kiara Advani turned her s*xy seductress mode on for Femina India’s October issue, striking some sultry poses as she debuted bangs and leaving nothing to the imagination in a green co-ord set with barely there top and mermaid skirt. It doesn’t get hotter than this, does it?

Kiara is currently living her best life. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress not only became the first choice of every director-producer with her cinematic blockbusters one after the other, but even in the fashion and beauty realms, she is every designer’s dream muse. Just when we thought her sheer gown at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week 2023 was the bar, she has outdone herself with yet another gorgeous look, this time, bringing more drama to her outfit, but the kind we like.

Just a few hours ago, Kiara took to her Instagram account to drop a BTS video from a shoot of her Femina India cover. The emerald green outfit from the shelves of celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, who has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, and Zhao Lucy, includes a sultry blouse featuring a one-shoulder neckline, swirl structures, cut-out details exposing her decolletage and washboard abs. The mermaid-style skirt featuring a dramatic cut-out at the waist further added the oomph factor, giving a glimpse into her hourglass figure.

The actress went with tousled hair, debuting fringes, adding depth to her outfit. Her makeup included soft-nude lips with matching eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. Check out below:

Be it a red carpet event or magazine shoot, Kiara Advani knows how to strut her stuff confidently. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

