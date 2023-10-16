Ananya Panday never fails to bring her refreshing aura to whatever she pours her heart into. The young diva recently closed the curtains for the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and it was one helluva head-turning affair. If you are someone who is always on the lookout to update your wardrobe with edgy fits, this new style mantra from Ananya can be your go-to look for this fall season, with a few changes here and there, of course!

Ananya Panday is currently on her rise to superstardom, embracing modeling as eminently as acting. In the last few months, we have seen the ‘SOTY 2‘ alum proving that she can be India’s next supermodel, making nuanced choices by aligning with designers’ style and tone while strutting her stuff for a personalized touch to her craft.

Ananya has also proven to be experimental with her style sense, bringing something new to the table and refusing to submit to the bandwagon with just pastels and sequins. Her casual style has also been the talk of the town as she adds her Gen-Z approach to create a look that can be brought to life using existing clothes in our everyday wardrobe.

Coming back to Ananya’s latest outing at the Lakme Fashion Week, she concluded India’s biggest fashion gala on a high note, walking the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra. The ‘Gehraiyaan‘ actor decked up in exquisite formal attire with a chic spin. Her ensemble for the night features a black top featuring a V neckline paired with black shorts with a floral blazer from the designer’s collection as the main highlight. The three-quarter-sleeved blazer with an open front, lapel collar, and slightly puffed-up shoulders featured intricate embellishments, beadwork, and floral detailing in shades of white and gray.

Ananya Panday accessorized the look with a metallic pendant and statement rings, rounding off with strappy transparent heels. Her glam included kohl-rimmed, mascara-laden eyes, feathered brows, shimmery eyelids, and deep nude lips. Her medium-length hair styled in a sleek manner added allure to the overall look.

For those willing to add glitz and glamor to otherwise monotonous formal fits, this outfit from Ananya Panday’s latest outing can become a head-turner. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

