From SOTY 2 With Tiger Shroff To Fighter With Vijay Deverakonda – Ananya Panday Is Literally All Around Since Her Debut!

It would not be an understatement to say- Ananya Panday is the most desirable for the filmmakers and the audiences, alike. Basking in the success of her debut year with appreciation from all across, guess who is the common factor in fresh pairings to leading stars- Vijay Deverakonda, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi? Yes, Ananya Panday. In a short time itself, the actress has carved a place for herself.

Ananya’s promising line-up is what makes her the bankable star of this generation. The actress is having a busy 2020 as she is all set to be seen in Kaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra’s next to where she will be seen sharing the screen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The most recent being, her next with Vijay Deverakonda which is a Pan-India film.

The actress is not just playing the leading lady to three prominent banners and directors but is also the perfect halve to the fresh pairings that will enthral the audience. From her debut with Student of the year 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya has proven her mettle and the fact, that she is one of the most versatile actresses of her generation with the various on-screen avatars.

With the new announcement of her next with Deverakonda, Ananya is the first actress out of the league of actors of her generation to break into a Pan India film.

She is stunning us with her fashion choices, winning her with the upward and ever-growing trajectory of her career with back to back projects, iconic brands in her kitty and omnipresence like no other actress of her pool of talents, Ananya Panday’s demand is soaring high. Especially, when the proof is three leading actors being paired with Ananya.

